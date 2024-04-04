New Experiment Delivers First Results in Search for Dark Matter

A new experiment designed to search the cosmos for dark matter has delivered its first results. The Broadband Reflector Experiment for Axion Detection (BREAD) developed by the University of Chicago and Fermilab has placed a tighter constraint on the characteristics of dark matter particles.

The experiment also introduced a cost-effective and space-saving method for the hunt for dark matter.

Dark Matter BREAD Experiment University Of Chicago Fermilab Particle Physics

