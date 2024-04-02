FanDuel Reports Record-Breaking Betting on LSU vs Iowa Women's Basketball Game

FanDuel tells CNBC that the Louisiana State University versus Iowa game was its biggest betting event of all time for women's sports. The record betting comes as women's sports have hit an inflection point, reaching bigger audiences and garnering more interest than ever with the rise of once-in-a-lifetime superstar talent such as Caitlin Clark and increasing valuations of women's sports franchises.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 on LSU vs Iowa, Get $200 If It WinsYou won't need a FanDuel Promo Code to win $200 bonus bets on tonight's game between LSU and Iowa. Watch this explosive rematch between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Kansas State vs Iowa Predictions, Picks, and Odds: Wildcats Hang Tough in IowaMarch Madness picks, odds, and predictions for Kansas State Wildcats vs Iowa Hawkeyes. March Madness free picks and best bet analysis.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Iowa's Caitlin Clark breaks Steph Curry's NCAA record for 3-pointers in a seasonClark connected on her 163rd three-pointer of the season, surpassing Steph Curry of Davidson and Darius McGhee of Liberty for the most three-pointers by an NCAA Division I player.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Caitlin Clark sets 3-point record as Iowa wins in Big Ten tourneyCaitlin Clark passed Stephen Curry and Darius McGhee for the Division I single-season 3-point record when she drained her 164th on Friday in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals vs. Penn State.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark breaks Pete Maravich’s NCAA Division I scoring recordCaitlin Clark broke the late Pete Maravich's 54-year-old record when she made two free throws during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State.

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

Iowa's Caitlin Clark passes Pete Maravich for scoring recordIowa star Caitlin Clark passed LSU and NBA legend 'Pistol Pete' Maravich for the most points scored by a Division I basketball player, men's or women's, on Sunday.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »