New Coworking Space in Downtown San Antonio Adapts to Changing Work Trends

A unique coworking space has opened in downtown San Antonio, offering open coworking desks, private offices, a podcast studio, a coffee bar, kitchen, and conference rooms. The space is adapting to the changing work trends and increased demand for hybrid or flexible work situations.

Census data shows that a significant percentage of jobs that went remote during the pandemic have remained remote.

