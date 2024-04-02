Family Offers $50,000 Reward for Information on Missing Caleb Harris

The parents of Caleb Harris, 21, who was last seen on March 4, are offering a $50,000 reward for any information leading to his safe return. Caleb is a white male, approximately 5'11'' tall, weighing around 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Corpus Christi police are actively investigating his disappearance.

