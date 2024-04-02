University of Arizona President Resigns Amid Financial Crisis

University of Arizona President Robert Robbins has announced his resignation, weeks after agreeing to take a pay cut. The university is facing a $177 million budget shortfall due to a miscalculation of cash reserves.

Robbins, who earns over $1 million annually, stated that it was time for the university to go in a different direction. He will continue to work until the end of his current contract.

