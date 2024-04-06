Family fears the worst as Palmdale man remains missing after his wrecked car found in Barstow

A 38-year-old Palmdale man remains missing after his wrecked car was found nearly 70 miles from his home. Loved ones of Alex Rojas are fearing the worst after he somehow vanished Tuesday night. Rojas' family said he suffers from Parkinson's disease and needs his medication. Rojas' father said his son can function as long as he has his medication, but it was left behind when he went to the gym and didn't return.

Rojas' father said his son knows he must have his medication to function and would never take off and leave it behind for days. Family members fear he may have been carjacked and left injured, or worse, and that the suspects wrecked the vehicle before abandoning it on the highway

Missing Person Palmdale Wrecked Car Barstow Parkinson's Disease Medication Carjacked Injured

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ABC7 / 🏆 67. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2 children among 3 killed in freeway crash between Vegas and BarstowA 13-year-old boy, an 11-year-old boy and a 43-year-old woman were all killed in the crash.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »

Family issues statement for victims of SF crash that killed entire familyThe driver in the West Portal car crash has been released from the hospital. Meanwhile we hear from relatives of the family killed for the first time.

Source: KTVU - 🏆 465. / 53 Read more »

Family Filmmaker & Star On The Real Horror Of Family Drama And Autobiographical Storytelling [SXSW]The duo share their beliefs on the supernatural.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Family seeks support after tragic house fire turned homicide investigation claims familySAN ANTONIO - The family of four people who died in a fire on the Southeast side last week have released a statement regarding their tragic loss.A statement was

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »

‘Historic Victory for Family Values’ — Irish Voters Reject Attempts to Redefine Family in National ReferendumSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Family, friends come together to remember South Tucson family killed in crashKenny Darr is KGUN 9's Oro Valley reporter. Send your story ideas to Kenny at kenny.darrkgun9.com.

Source: kgun9 - 🏆 584. / 51 Read more »