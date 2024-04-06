Bishop Burbidge Criticizes Biden for Proclaiming Easter Sunday as Transgender Day of Visibility

Arlington Bishop Michael Burbidge criticized President Joe Biden for proclaiming Easter Sunday as Transgender Day of Visibility, stating that it showed a lack of integrity. Burbidge expressed disappointment and offense at the use of the Christian holiday for a political message .

He also responded to defenders of the decision, highlighting that Transgender Day of Visibility has been celebrated on March 31 since 2009.

