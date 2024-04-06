Excitement Grows for Women's College Basketball as Fans Pack Sports Bar

Excitement around women's sports is continuing to grow. More than 12 million people tuned in to watch the women's college basketball Elite Eight matchup between LSU and Iowa Monday afternoon. That energy is carrying through Final Four weekend. The Athletic Club Oakland sports bar was full of fans, despite the fact that no Bay Area team made it to the Final Four . 'Enjoy the vibes and cheer on girls' and women's basketball,' Laura Alvarez said about why she came to the bar.

Fans started showing up early to make sure they got a seat to watch some of the best basketball players in the NCAA right now. And those players are women. 'Caitlin Clark is obviously in that game. She's the name that people are hearing the most, right?' Masha Ashabi said. 'Paige Bueckers is also in that game. I'm pretty excited about that.' Clark has scored the most points in a career by any NCAA basketball player. That includes both women and men. Women stars have brought more attention to the spor

