The Best Primers for Mature Skin: Minimize Pores and Wrinkles

The best primers for mature skin can help minimize the appearance of pores, wrinkles, and fine lines before the first dab of makeup onto your cheeks. But that’s not all. In addition to creating an even base for foundation or tinted moisturizer , a top-notch primer can lend a lit-from-within glow to the entire face.

However, not all formulas are created equal—or with aging skin in mind.

14 Best Primers for Mature Skin, According to Dermatologists and Makeup ArtistsThe best primers for mature skin help your makeup apply evenly and stay put, smooth out wrinkles, and more. Shop top-rated and expert-recommended picks here.

