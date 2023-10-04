EUR/CHF set to trade back to 0.95 over coming months – ING

c via a lower EUR/CHF The sense that the SNB has ‘got the Swiss Franc’s back’ has helped make it the strongest G10 currency this year. With the Dollar looking like it wants to stay strong over coming months, the SNB will have to get a stronger Swiss Franc via a lower EUR/CHF. That is why we can see it trading back to 0.95 over coming months.

c via a lower EUR/CHF The sense that the SNB has ‘got the Swiss Franc’s back’ has helped make it the strongest G10 currency this year. With the Dollar looking like it wants to stay strong over coming months, the SNB will have to get a stronger Swiss Franc via a lower EUR/CHF. That is why we can see it trading back to 0.95 over coming months. Also helping EUR/CHF lower should be European political developments and the risk that a re-introduction of the Stability and Growth Pact collides with some loose fiscal policies in southern Europe.

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

The job market is strong, economists say — but workers don't think soThe job market has been cooling but resilient but workers’ outlook is souring.

| Reba McEntire's face is just a-maize-ing!WHP CBS 21 Harrisburg provides local news, weather, sports, community events and items of interest for Harrisburg Lancaster Lebanon York and nearby towns and communities in the greater Harrisburg area including, Hershey, Hummelstown, Palmyra, Jonestown, Annville, Gettysburg, East Berlin, New Oxford, Littlestown, Biglerville, New Cumberland, Lemoyne, Wormleysburg, Camp Hill, Mechanicsburg, Carlisle, Shippensburg, Newville, Middletown, Halifax, Steelton, Mount Joy, Elizabethtown, Lititz, Millersville, Columbia, Quarryville, Ephrata, New Holland, Dillsburg, Etters, Enola, Lewisberry, Manchester, Red Lion, Glen Rock, Shrewsbury, Dallastown, Hanover, Chambersburg, Mont Alto, Greencastle, Fayetteville, Mercersburg, Waynesboro, Chambersburg, Reading, Newport, New Bloomfield, Marysville, Duncannon, New Buffalo.

EUR/USD may lack enough buyers above the 1.0530/1.0550 area – INGEUR/USD gains traction above the 1.05 level. Economists at ING analyze the pair’s outlook. The Dollar remains an expensive sell EUR/USD has rebounded

Dollar’s upside risks remain substantial – INGThere is a risk that the breather in bonds and the Dollar correction are too reliant on expectations of a jobs data miss, economists at ING report. Ha

USD/JPY could still go higherThere is much speculation over whether Japanese authorities intervened yesterday afternoon to sell USD/JPY. Economists at ING analyze the pair’s outlo

September 2023 is 8th hottest on record in DenverFive out of the last six Septembers have been in the top 10 warmest of all-time in Denver.