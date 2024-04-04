Erasmus Fox Launches Publishing Deal with Marvel for 3D-Enhanced Comics

Erasmus Fox has just launched a publishing deal with Marvel for 3D-enhanced comics, art portfolios , art books , and new prose novels to be distributed to retailers, not through Penguin Random House but through Lunar and Diamond under the name Pan Universal Galactic Worldwide .

New Mutants #98 by Rob Liefeld Republished as a 3D Comic, More To Come This will begin in June with New Mutants #98 Pan-Dimensional 3D Edition by Rob Liefeld and Fabian Nicieza, with the first appearances of Deadpool, Domino and Gideon, and first published in 2D in 1991. Each Pan-Dimensional 3D Edition will include the complete full-colour issue digitally enhanced in red/blue 3D and will be polybagged with custom Pan-Dimensional 3D glasses that match each titl

