Erasmus Fox Launches Publishing Deal with Marvel for 3D-Enhanced Comics

Erasmus Fox has just launched a publishing deal with Marvel for 3D-enhanced comics, art portfolios , art books , and new prose novels to be distributed to retailers, not through Penguin Random House but through Lunar and Diamond under the name Pan Universal Galactic Worldwide .
New Mutants #98 by Rob Liefeld Republished as a 3D Comic, More To Come This will begin in June with New Mutants #98 Pan-Dimensional 3D Edition by Rob Liefeld and Fabian Nicieza, with the first appearances of Deadpool, Domino and Gideon, and first published in 2D in 1991. Each Pan-Dimensional 3D Edition will include the complete full-colour issue digitally enhanced in red/blue 3D and will be polybagged with custom Pan-Dimensional 3D glasses that match each titl
Erasmus Fox Marvel 3D-Enhanced Comics Art Portfolios Art Books Prose Novels Lunar Diamond Pan Universal Galactic Worldwide New Mutants #98 Rob Liefeld Fabian Nicieza Deadpool Domino Gideon
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 20. / 69 Read more »
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »
Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »
Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »