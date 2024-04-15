Edward Snowden warns of potential monitoring scheme

HONG KONG - 2013: In this handout photo provided by The Guardian, Edward Snowden speaks during an interview in Hong Kong. Snowden, a 31-year-old former technical assistant for the CIA, revealed details of top-secret surveillance conducted by the United States' National Security Agency regarding telecom data. Edward Snowden , a whistleblower who gained widespread recognition for leaking information on U.S. surveillance efforts, warned Monday of another potential monitoring scheme .via X.

Such an allowance, Goitein wrote, “vastly expands the universe of entities that can be compelled to assist the .” “If the bill becomes law, any company or individual that provides ANY service whatsoever may be forced to assist in NSA surveillance, as long as they have access to equipment on which communications are transmitted or stored—such as routers, servers, cell towers, etc.,” she wrote. “That sweeps in an enormous range of U.S. businesses that provide wifi to their customers and therefore have access to equipment on which communications transit.

