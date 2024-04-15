Cara Delevingne Shines in Glittering Gucci Gown at 2024 Olivier Awards

On Sunday night, Cara Delevingne attended the 2024 Olivier Awards —which honor excellence in professional theater in London —in a glittering custom Gucci gown that put a fresh spin on a classic color combo : red and blue . While Americans might associate those colors primarily with Fourth of July parties, this piece proved the pairing still has legs when the hues are tweaked a bit.

This section was framed by black straps that followed the outline of the dress and crisscrossed across Delevingne’s stomach. One of these straps also continued around the model’s back, acting as the only disruption across the otherwise backless design.As for the skirt, this section was composed of oxblood sequins that started off small at the waist and slowly morphed into large discs toward the bottom.

Cara Delevingne Gucci Gown Olivier Awards London Red And Blue Color Combo Sequins Fashion

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



harpersbazaarus / 🏆 467. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Naked in South London: Cara Delevingne Appears in Stella McCartney’s Summer 2024 CampaignCara Delevingne stars in Stella McCartney’s ad that’s all about finding beauty in waste, shot at the Veolia recycling plant in South London.

Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Cara Delevingne Gives Sally Bowles a 2024 UpgradeDelevingne swapped Liza Minelli’s iconic bowler hat for an after-party outfit that befits a moden Kit Kat Club.

Source: voguemagazine - 🏆 715. / 51 Read more »

2024 Lucid Air Sapphire at Lightning Lap 20242024 Lucid Air Sapphire at Lightning Lap 2024

Source: CARandDRIVER - 🏆 576. / 51 Read more »

March Madness 2024: how to watch the 2024 NCAA First Four live streamEight teams head to Dayton to play in the 2024 NCAA First Four. Get live stream information for all four games.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

New iPad Pro (2024) and iPad Air (2024) lines to be released March 26th says reportAlan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 11 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

Taste Test: Comparing the 2024 Mazda CX-50 and the 2024 Volkswagen TiguanA comparison between the 2024 Mazda CX-50 and the 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan, focusing on the subjective matter of taste in choosing between the two compact SUVs.

Source: CARandDRIVER - 🏆 576. / 51 Read more »