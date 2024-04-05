Earthquake Strikes New Jersey, Rattles New York

New York ers are quaking! This morning, a 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck Lebanon, New Jersey , also rattling New York , Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Massachusetts. The seismic event was a rare experience for East Coasters—who are far more equipped for hurricanes and floods than active fault lines—and, predictably, people took to social media to share their thoughts about it. Many posts had distinctly New-Yorky overtones.
Some, for example, joked about the shoddy construction of many of the city’s old (and new) buildings and the absurd amount of money people pay to live in them anyway. Others took the opportunity to crack jokes about the dating scene and how the earthquake’s Richter scale rating has some…prescient real-life parallels. Of course, there was no shortage of comparisons between New York and Los Angeles. (As an LA native, this writer feels like her LAUSD-sponsored education on earthquake preparedness just paid off big time!) Some X users also joked about New York–centric show
Earthquake New Jersey New York Social Media Jokes
