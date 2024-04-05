Dr. Sebastian Gorka and Lara Trump Discuss Catholicism, Abortion, and Voter Fraud

Two great guests join host Mike Slater for today’s podcast. First up, Dr. Sebastian Gorka , a former strategist to President Donald Trump and host of “America First with Sebastian Gorka,” discusses the recent comments made by D.C. Cardinal Wilton Gregory that President Joe Biden is a “cafeteria Catholic.” Gorka also delves into how the abortion issue might impact the 2024 elections .

Next up, Lara Trump, the new co-chair of the Republican National Committee, explains what the RNC is doing under her watch to combat voter fraud and help Trump win in November

Dr. Sebastian Gorka Lara Trump Catholicism Abortion Voter Fraud Republican National Committee President Joe Biden D.C. Cardinal Wilton Gregory 2024 Elections

