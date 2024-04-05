Experts Agree Inflationary Pressures Are Becoming Too Much for Americans

Two market and economic experts are siding with recent commentary from a former White House chief of staff that inflationary pressures are becoming too much for Americans to bear.
"Another group that's really been hurting under this administration is what has typically been a core Democratic constituency, which is young people, but they, of course, are the ones that have a disproportionate portion of their income go to things like food and energy," former assistant Treasury secretary for economic policy Michael Faulkender said Thursday on "The Evening Edit." "They're the ones that are really struggling to buy houses and buy cars due to the high interest rate environment that we're seeing under this administration," he added. In a surprise turn on his former boss, Biden’s ex-chief of staff Ron Klain told MSNBC host Chris Hayes on Wednesday that inflation has become too high and American families are getting hit hardest
Inflation Americans Economic Experts White House Core Democratic Constituency Young People High Interest Rate Environment Biden Ron Klain
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: commondreams - 🏆 530. / 51 Read more »
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »
Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »
Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »
EV Truck Rule Highly InflationaryWith consumer appetite for plug-in electric vehicles tanked and manufacturers making up for huge losses by charging more for gasoline cars and trucks that they actually want, EPA has just raised central -government-knows-best green zealotry to draconian heights.
Source: NEWSMAX - 🏆 16. / 71 Read more »