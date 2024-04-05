Experts Agree Inflationary Pressures Are Becoming Too Much for Americans

Two market and economic experts are siding with recent commentary from a former White House chief of staff that inflationary pressures are becoming too much for Americans to bear.

"Another group that's really been hurting under this administration is what has typically been a core Democratic constituency, which is young people, but they, of course, are the ones that have a disproportionate portion of their income go to things like food and energy," former assistant Treasury secretary for economic policy Michael Faulkender said Thursday on "The Evening Edit." "They're the ones that are really struggling to buy houses and buy cars due to the high interest rate environment that we're seeing under this administration," he added. In a surprise turn on his former boss, Biden’s ex-chief of staff Ron Klain told MSNBC host Chris Hayes on Wednesday that inflation has become too high and American families are getting hit hardest

Inflation Americans Economic Experts White House Core Democratic Constituency Young People High Interest Rate Environment Biden Ron Klain

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxBusiness / 🏆 458. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Majority of Americans Agree: Decline of Unions Bad for CountryThor Benson is a staff writer for Common Dreams.

Source: commondreams - 🏆 530. / 51 Read more »

Americans agree that the 2024 election will be pivotal for democracyIn a politically polarized nation, Americans seem to agree on one issue underlying the 2024 elections — a worry over the state of democracy and how the outcome of the presidential contest will affect its future. They just disagree over who poses the threat.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Americans agree on most core values, think our democracy functions poorly, poll findsA new AP-NORC poll found that, despite variations across political party and age, most Americans agree on what rights are important to the United States' identity as a nation.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

US drops in ranking of happiest countries, dragged down by less satisfied young peopleAmericans, particularly younger Americans, are less happy, according to a new report from Gallup.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

US Core PCE Preview: Forecasts from seven major banks, inflationary pressure still too highThe Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE), will be released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) on Friday, March 29 at 12:30 GMT and as we get closer to the release time, here are the forecasts of economists and researchers of seven major banks.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

EV Truck Rule Highly InflationaryWith consumer appetite for plug-in electric vehicles tanked and manufacturers making up for huge losses by charging more for gasoline cars and trucks that they actually want, EPA has just raised central -government-knows-best green zealotry to draconian heights.

Source: NEWSMAX - 🏆 16. / 71 Read more »