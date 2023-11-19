Doc's Seafood Shack & Oyster Bar in Orange Beach is known for serving the best fried shrimp in the entire civilized world. It is a popular spot for summer vacations on Alabama's Gulf Coast. The restaurant has been around for years and is a favorite among locals and tourists alike. It is one of the few old places that have managed to survive the growth and development of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. The Hangout is another popular tourist spot in the area.
Seafood Restaurant Brine Oyster & Seafood House in Washington, D.C. Closes Due to Rising Crime and CostsThe two locations for the seafood restaurant Brine Oyster & Seafood House in Washington, D.C., are closing their doors due to rising crime and costs, the restaurant announced in a post on social media Thursday.
Bay Area seafood restaurant named one of America's best, againThe Marshall Store, a seafood shack on Highway 1 near Point Reyes, was recently named one of the 35 best seafood shacks in America.
