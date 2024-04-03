Disney Shareholders Reject Activist Investor's Attempt to Criticize Diversity in Marvel Projects

The atmosphere at Disney’s corporate offices must feel slightly lighter these days, between Disney World’s recent detente with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and news today that shareholders have voted against billionaire “activist investor” Nelson Peltz’s attempt to snag two seats on the company’s board.

As io9 previously explained, a behind-the-scenes situation that probably wouldn’t interest the average Disney fan suddenly became more headline-worthy when Peltz gave an interview to the Financial Times in which he complained about diversity in recent Disney Marvel projects, including last year’s The Marvels and the Oscar-winning smash hit Black Panther. “Why do I have to have a Marvel that’s all women?” the 81-year-old aske

