Discovery could end global amphibian fungal pandemic

Scientists have made a discovery that could potentially end the global amphibian fungal pandemic. The researchers have identified a bacteria that can effectively kill the fungus responsible for the disease.

This finding offers hope for the survival of amphibian species worldwide.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



physorg_com / 🏆 388. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Here’s how ETH Zurich scientists accelerate drug discovery using AIResearchers from ETH Zurich utilize state-of-the-art geometric deep learning and high-throughput experimentation techniques to expedite late-stage drug diversification.

Source: IntEngineering - 🏆 287. / 63 Read more »

Scientists stick materials with electricity in a shocking discoveryBy passing small electric charge, different types of materials can be bound together firmly. The attraction can be reversed with ease.

Source: IntEngineering - 🏆 287. / 63 Read more »

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Is Still "Fundamentally Discovery," Says ShowrunnerJohn Orquiola is the head of Screen Rant&039;s Star Trek Movies & TV coverage, a Senior Features staff writer, and Interviewer.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

New discovery reveals how the egg controls sperm entryAfter the egg has been fertilized by a sperm, the surrounding egg coat tightens, mechanically preventing the entry of additional sperm and the ensuing death of the embryo. This is according to a new study led by researchers at Karolinska Institutet and published in the journal Cell.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

With discovery of roundworms, Great Salt Lake's imperiled ecosystem gets more interestingBiologists announce the discovery of numerous species of roundworm in the highly saline waters of Great Salt Lake, the vast terminal lake in northwestern Utah that supports millions of migratory birds. Previously, brine shrimp and brine flies were the only known multicellular animals living in the water column.

Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »

Startling Discovery: COVID-19 Virus Can Stay in the Body More Than a Year After InfectionScience, Space and Technology News 2024

Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »