Discover Parisian Lingerie Styles at Le Bustiere

We offer a great selection of Parisian lingerie styles that is carefully curated from beloved French brands, like Aubade Paris. Founded in 2013, Le Bustiere has continued to offer DMV area clients impeccable customer service and products with a great appreciation for size inclusivity, comfort, and fit, while, liberating the customer’s natural beauty to create their own unique and alluring “ce je ne sais quoi”.

You can find in-store delicately decadent lace, sensual embroideries, everyday T-shirt bras, and special occasion lingerie in sizes 30A to 46K. There are also matching sets, garter belts, and other fun accessories to make perfect stocking stuffers. Our professional stylists are available to help in selecting flawless styles to enhance you or your beloved’s body type or style while making your holiday shopping easier and stress-free. Since we are passionate about fashion-forward styles, we are showcasing the holiday season with a selection from Aubade’s Fall/Winter collection. This collection embodies the story of metamorphosis, empowerment, and pleasure for oneself

