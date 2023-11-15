Controversial Bill Seeks to Protect Confederate Monuments

Barricades surround the Confederate monument in front of the Hernando County Courthouse to keep possible protesters away from the statue, on August 19, 2017, in Brooksville, Florida. The bill, if passed, would punish cities for removing existing historical monuments and memorials, and would retroactively apply to removals that took place up to five years ago. It would also grant governors the power to prevent the removal of such monuments.

Activists argue that the bill is unconstitutional and feeds into the base of white supremacy supporters

