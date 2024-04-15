Devastation and Conflict in Sudan: A Year of War Takes its Toll

A man looks at the smoke rising next to the Army General Command in Khartoum, Sudan , on April 16, 2023.

A year of war has torn through Sudan, causing devastation in a country that just a few years ago, was rich with immense promise. A revolution in 2021 toppled longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and brought the prospect of a brighter future for Sudan's 45 million people. But a coup later that year, led by the army and supported by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, dashed those hopes.

One of the most profound consequences are fears of another genocide in western Sudan's Darfur region, where African ethnic groups suffered a campaign of ethnic cleansing by Arab militias 20 years ago. The fighting never completely ended but had waned, until violence from the RSF and allied militias rocketed in the regionFaiz Abubakr is a Sudanese photographer, based in Khartoum, who has documented how the war has upended life in his country.

Emmanuel Akinwotu is an international correspondent for NPR. He joined NPR in 2022 from The Guardian, where he was West Africa correspondent.Quality of Life

