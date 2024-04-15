Anti-Israel Protesters Block Traffic on Golden Gate Bridge and Brooklyn Bridge

As hundreds of anti-Israel agitators stopped traffic in California along the Golden Gate Bridge and in Oakland, several other large protests have surfaced across the country. 'The worst tactics, the worst cause, the worst people,' Guy Benson wrote in response on X. In New York City , nearly 300 protesters gathered outside the New York Stock Exchange on Monday morning.

While they do have the right to protest, the manner in which they are doing it is not only illegal but incredibly dangerous,' CHP PIO Andrew Barclay told Fox News. 'How long before Kamala Harris starts raising $$ to free the Golden Gate Bridge protesters?' Michele Tafoya commented on X. On Sunday, Sky News Australia reported that a global anti-Israel protest had been planned for Monday, but in an effort to cause maximum disruption, the activists refused to disclose protest locations.

Whether it’s autonomous or one of the organized protests, make our voices heard. NO MORE WEAPONS FOR ISRAEL. the organization posted on social media.

