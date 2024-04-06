Dev Patel's Monkey Man: An Intense Revenge Thriller

Actor Dev Patel 's directorial debut, Monkey Man , is an intense revenge thriller filled with disorienting stylistic flourishes and bone-breaking action sequences. Despite its flaws, the film's passion and ideas about corruption and justice shine through.

Dev Patel Monkey Man Revenge Thriller Corruption Justice

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DigitalTrends / 🏆 95. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Everything to Know About Dev Patel's Directorial Debut 'Monkey Man'Dev Patel cowrote, directed and starred in the upcoming action thriller ‘Monkey Man,’ which Jordan Peele signed on to coproduce

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Dev Patel's Directorial Debut 'Monkey Man' Impresses Audience at South By SouthwestDev Patel nervously took the stage at the Paramount Theater in Austin, Texas, where he discussed the influences behind his directorial debut, Monkey Man. Patel's film seamlessly translates his love of cinema into something bold and unforgettable. Patel stars as Kid, a young man living in the slums of India.

Source: TheAVClub - 🏆 340. / 59 Read more »

How Dev Patel Got 'Monkey Man,' His Directorial Debut Beset by Challenges, to the Finish LineDev Patel first pitched 'Monkey Man' as 'a revenge film about faith.''Faith can be such a beautiful, powerful thing. It can bring us together. At its best, it should make us fight for each other instead of fighting against each other,' says Patel, who is making his feature...

Source: NEWSMAX - 🏆 16. / 71 Read more »

How Dev Patel got 'Monkey Man,' his directorial debut beset by challenges, to the finish lineOscar-nominated actor Dev Patel is making his feature directorial and screenwriting debut with the action thriller, “Monkey Man.”.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

How Dev Patel got 'Monkey Man,' his directorial debut beset by challenges, to the finish lineOscar-nominated actor Dev Patel is making his feature directorial and screenwriting debut with the action thriller, “Monkey Man.”.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Monkey Man Video: Dev Patel Reveals Inspiration Behind Directorial Debut MovieUniversal Pictures has shared another behind-the-scenes Monkey Man video for the upcoming revenge thriller.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »