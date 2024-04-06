Purdue and N.C. State's Big-Man Matchup

Purdue 's Zach Edey and N.C. State 's DJ Burns Jr. provide a big-man matchup from a bygone era of college basketball . Yes, those are Purdue and North Carolina State — one program here for the first time since 1980, the other trying to write a 21st-century version of college basketball 's greatest story ever told. And yes, those are 7-foot-4 Zach Edey and 6-9 DJ Burns Jr.

— a touch less than 600 pounds of big men patrolling the paint and dictating a style that has been out of fashion for a decade or more. Whoever wins will face either UConn or Alabama for the title on Monday. Win or lose, both programs already know this will go down as one of their best seasons ever.In a matchup filled with fascinating subplots, the most tantalizing is the Wolfpack. Back in 1983, North Carolina State needed to win three games in the ACC Tournament simply to qualify for the NCAA

