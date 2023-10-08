DeSantis to sit down with Morning Joe as part of media blitz

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition's fall banquet, on Sept. 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. | Bryon Houlgrave/AP Photo
On Tuesday, the Republican presidential hopeful is set to appear on MSNBC’s Morning Joe — a show that has placed a highly critical eye on his candidacy along with much of the GOP field. According to an adviser, the Florida governor is expected to follow that up in the coming weeks with an appearance on CNN, another platform that has drawn the ire of conservatives..
All told, the slate of interviews suggest a new phase of the campaign for DeSantis, one in which he will venture more outside his ideological safe zone. The adviser said the governor is likely to do additional interviews on platforms known for appealing to left-leaning audiences. headtopics.com
But the interviews by DeSantis also reveal another reality in the GOP primary: it’s tough for non-Trump candidates to get media attention. But with polls showing DeSantis trailing former President Donald Trump by wide margins — and fighting with rivals including former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley for second place — the governor is moving aggressively to expand his media exposure.
DeSantis, who will be conducting his Morning Joe appearance remotely, had yet to appear on MSNBC this year. He has granted CNN one interview previously, with host Jake Tapper in July.