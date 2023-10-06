Ron DeSantis Still 'Auditioning' for Voters in Race Against Trump\u2014Professor

The recent appearance of Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis in Iowa shows that the Florida governor is still auditioning to lead the GOP in the next election, with the former president's popularity overshadowing his campaign, according to an expert.

Goldford's 'expected' remarks arrive after DeSantis campaign official recently told Politico that 'strong second-place showing' in Iowa would be a good result for the Florida governor as the team is hoping that it will just be a two-person race by the time they get to Super Tuesday in March.

Ron DeSantis Is Running Out of MoneyThe Florida governor's campaign has just $5 million in available cash for the rest of presidential primary, with Donald Trump able to spend around $36 million.

Ron DeSantis sharpens attacks on Donald Trump in their shared home state of FloridaFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis repeatedly slammed Republican front-runner Donald Trump on Thursday and defended his own campaign, warning that the former president could deliver the 2024 election to Democrats energized to beat him.

Ron DeSantis sharpens his attacks on Donald Trump in their shared home state of FloridaRepublican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is turning up the heat on frontrunner Donald Trump and defending his own trailing campaign, warning that the former president will deliver the 2024 election to Democrats because he energizes his critics. DeSantis said at a campaign event in Tampa, Florida on Thursday that he believed in the 2020 election that Trump lost not because more people voted for Democrat Joe Biden, but because they were voting against Trump. The Florida governor has been sharpening his critiques of Trump, a former ally, over the past few months as he’s sought to revitalize his campaign. Most notably, he used his first opening on the GOP debate stage last week to criticize the former president for skipping the event.

