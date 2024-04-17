Department of the Interior Strengthens Financial Assurance Requirements for Offshore Oil and Gas Industry

— The Department of the Interior today announced a final rule from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management to protect taxpayers from covering costs that should be borne by the oil and gas industry when offshore platforms require decommissioning. With this action — which updates 20-year-old regulations — BOEM has substantially strengthened financial assurance requirements for the offshore oil and gas industry operating on the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf .

“For far too long, the federal government has failed to follow through on measures to ensure accountability for oil and gas companies operating offshore,” saidBureau of Land Management Companies without an investment-grade credit rating or sufficient proved reserves will need to provide supplemental financial assurance to comply with the new rule.

Department Of The Interior Final Rule Bureau Of Ocean Energy Management Offshore Oil And Gas Industry Financial Assurance Requirements Decommissioning American Taxpayers

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



cleantechnica / 🏆 565. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Department of the Interior Announces Final Rule to Improve Stewardship of America's LandsThe Department of the Interior has announced a final rule to revise the Bureau of Land Management's oil and gas leasing regulations, aiming to improve responsible stewardship of America's lands, protect cultural and natural resources, and implement changes directed by Congress.

Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »

Ed Department error may delay student financial aid furtherStudents may have to wait even longer for their financial aid award letters due to an Education Department error

Source: NPR - 🏆 96. / 63 Read more »

Education Department Discovers Calculation Error in Student Financial Aid ApplicationsThe Education Department has found a calculation error in student financial aid applications, leading to the need for reprocessing. This may cause further delays to this year's financial aid distribution.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Education Department sparks new GOP anger as Cardona pivots on financial aid blunderEducation Secretary Miguel Cardona has said some schools were 'still not fully prepared to receive' key financial aid data from his agency but the Education Department hasn't sent most of it.

Source: politico - 🏆 381. / 59 Read more »

Republicans target Education Department for financial aid delays as Cardona shifts blameThe Department of Education has been targeted by the GOP after Secretary Miguel Cardona tried to blame colleges for delays in financial aid offers.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

U.S. Department of Education Reports Problem with Financial Aid FormsThe U.S. Department of Education has reported a problem with federal financial aid forms that has impacted about one million applicants. Some colleges received inaccurate information about families' finances due to incorrect tax data from the IRS. The issue is being addressed as the government works to simplify the form.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »