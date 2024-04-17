TikTok Users Blend Oats and Lime Juice for Weight Loss

On TikTok, another trend has emerged, showcasing social media users blending together a concoction of half a cup of rolled oats, a cup of water, and the juice of half a lime.This beverage, dubbed ' Oatzempic ' by its enthusiasts, is being hailed as the latest weight loss hack by some TikTok users.

GLP-1 drugs work by mimicking a hormone in the intestines called GLP-1 to stimulate the release of insulin and reduce blood glucose after eating a meal. These medicines also slow down food traveling through the digestive tract, which can help make someone feel full longer. GLP-1 receptors are also present in parts of the brain that regulate appetite.The drugs are delivered through once-weekly injections.

