Department of Education to Release Streamlined Version of College Financial Aid Form

Delivering on long-awaited improvements, the Department of Education will soon release a streamlined version of its widely used college financial aid form, to less than 20 questions that could take some people just 10 minutes to fill out, officials told ABC News. The new Free Application for Federal Student Aid, which was reviewed exclusively by ABC News ahead of its launch date, will go live by Dec. 31, according to the Department of Education.

The current application includes over 100 questions and hasn't been significantly updated since the Reagan administration, but it has been under review for the last two years after Congress passed bipartisan legislation calling for it to be improve

