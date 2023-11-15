18-Year-Old Chad Wood Elected to Sparta Board of Education in New Jersey

Chad Wood, an 18-year-old high school graduate, has been elected to the Sparta Board of Education in New Jersey, making him one of the youngest people to hold such a position in the state. Wood's interest in politics was sparked by a class project in which he created an election website. His teacher praised his passion and articulation, stating that he was well-suited for the position.

