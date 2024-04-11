Denver Nuggets Defeat Minnesota Timberwolves in Battle for First Place

There wasn’t much time for build-up, but with what little there was, the superstars representing Denver and Minnesota offered contradictory perspectives on the Battle for First Place. In Minneapolis, Anthony Edwards didn’t sugarcoat it. “I think everyone knows what is at stake,” he said. “I don’t even need to talk about how big it is. Everybody knows.” Halfway across the country in Utah, Nikola Jokic’s tenor was more … bored. “I don’t think it’s a really big game,” he said.

“Yes, we’re going to go out there and play to win the game, of course, but I think people are just making their stories that it’s a big game. Hopefully it’s going to be interesting.” After both played the previous night, the Nuggets and Timberwolves met in the middle Wednesday for a stirring regular-season climax that ended in a cathartic dunk contest between Christian Braun and Peyton Watson. Denver pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 116-107 win in front of a playoff crowd at Ball Arena, breaking the tie atop the Western Conference standings. With two games to go, the Nuggets (56-24) are positioned to clinch home-court advantage until the NBA Finals if they win bot

