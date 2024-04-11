Man with mental illness resists arrest and is shot by police in Los Angeles

LAPD says the man had attacked family members earlier in the day and then resisted officers' commands to drop a knife he was holding. The incident started the afternoon of March 13 in the 14000 block of Foothill Boulevard. Officers were called to the area on a report of a man with mental illness who was attacking family members . Police say the suspect, 29-year-old Carlos Zepeda Jr. of Los Angeles, had forced his way into an apartment and struck one of his family members with a wooden stick.

A suspect who allegedly harmed family members at an apartment in Sylmar and was allegedly armed with a knife was shot by police, investigators said. Video shows officers open the apartment door and try to convince Zepeda to talk. He comes to the door and can be seen holding the stick and then closes the door. A barricade situation then ensued for hours. SWAT officers arrived, including a negotiation team and a mental health assessment team. Eventually, SWAT officers used a chemical agent to force him out of the apartment. They say he was armed with a large kitchen knife with a blade longer than 9 inches. They say he ignored commands to put the blade down and kept advancing toward them even when they fired less-lethal projectiles. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. No officers were injured. The family member that was struck with the stick earlier in the day declined medical treatment. Zepeda was later arrested and booked

LAPD Mental Illness Attack Family Members Knife Police Sylmar Arrest Shot

