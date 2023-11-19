DC Open Houses Before Thanksgiving

This weekend there are 260+ DC Open Houses the weekend before Thanksgiving. While the count is lower compared to previous weeks, there are still a lot of options to tour. Take a look at our favorite open houses below and to see the complete Open House List,BACK ON THE MARKET: “Charming 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home with Enchanting Backyard Retreat in Capitol Hill: Nestled in the heart of Capitol Hill, this delightful 2-bedroom, 1.5-bath home seamlessly blends classic charm with modern comforts.
The kitchen is a highlight, flowing effortlessly to the backyard, creating an ideal indoor and outdoor space for entertaining friends or family. Every inch of this property has been thoughtfully utilized to maximize space, including the main bedroom with two closets, one of them being a spacious walk-in closet. A cozy wood-burning fireplace in the living room adds warmth and character, perfect for gatherings. The location is prime, with easy access to public transportation, a short walk to Lincoln Park, and Safeway just down the street, ensuring convenient city livin
