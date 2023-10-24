Ayn Rand and the Millennial Experience: A Surprising Connection

When you think of authors who define the millennial experience, Ayn Rand probably isn’t the first name to come to mind — but after reading, you’ll wonder why you didn’t connect the two before. The rollicking satire follows the misadventures of Anna, a 39-year-old author canceled by thefor writing a “classist” novel about the opioid epidemic that punched down in a failed attempt at contrarian humor. Disoriented by her cancellation, Anna desperately searches for a new worldview.

She finds it, surprisingly, in the writings of controversial objectivist philosopher Ayn Rand.digs into the nuance of Rand’s oeuvre, avoiding being overtly critical or sympathetic but instead leaving space for the reader to consider each idea with the same open-minded, occasionally conflicted attitude as Anna — for example, when she struggles to agree with Rand’s anti-altruism sentiments during an awkward metro ride. “Everyone in my car was homeless, and I felt paranoid that they could somehow see the libertarianism on my face; feel it emanating from my self-serving pores,” she fret





NylonMag » / 🏆 566. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

37 Products With A Delightfully ~Millennial~ AestheticPastel pink duffel bags, cottagecore nightlights, and minimalist kitchen gadgets galore ✨.

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 471. / 22,5 Read more »

'Josie And The Pussycats' Is The Lost Millennial ClassicAnd the soundtrack is genuinely good, too.

Source: ScaryMommy - 🏆 144. / 28,125 Read more »

This Therapist Called Out The Difference Between Millennial And Boomer Parents'Both generations of parents were given feedback by me around how their behaviors are hurting their children, and this is how each generation chose to respond.'

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 471. / 22,5 Read more »

Caribbean parrots thought to be endemic are actually relicts of millennial-scale extinctionIn a new study published in PNAS, researchers have extracted the first ancient DNA from Caribbean parrots, which they compared with genetic sequences from modern birds. Working with fossils and archaeological specimens, they showed that two species thought to be endemic to particular islands were once more widespread and diverse.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 34. / 55,44 Read more »

Caribbean parrots thought to be endemic are actually relicts of millennial-scale extinctionFor the first time, researchers have extracted ancient DNA from Caribbean parrot fossils and archaeological specimens, showing that species thought to be endemic to particular islands were historically more widespread and diverse.

Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 393. / 23,4375 Read more »

Hailey Bieber’s Millennial Side Part Is The Perfect Switch Up for FallThe subtle detail added instant drama to her black, backless gown.

Source: TeenVogue - 🏆 434. / 22,68 Read more »