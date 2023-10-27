Daniel Jones ruled out for Jets matchup; Brian Daboll noncommittal whether QB will suit up again this season

The New York Giants rewarded veteran quarterback Daniel Jones with a multi-year contract extension this past offseason. The fifth-year signal-caller is coming off arguably the best season of his NFL career, but his 2023 campaign has gotten off to a rough start. Now, for the third consecutive week, the Giants will have to play without Jones. On Friday, Coach Brian Daboll confirmed Jones will miss the team's Week 8 matchup against the rival New York Jets due to a neck injury.

GIANTS' KAYVON THIBODEAUX EXPLAINS KEY DIFFERENCE HE'S SEEING ON HIS FILM THIS YEAR COMPARED TO ROOKIE SEASON The Giants have only scored 14 points with Taylor under center, but the offense has been efficient. The team is averaging more than 80 more yards per game with Taylor at the helm. New York's offense has also undergone some personnel changes, which seems to have given Taylor some additional time to make throws from the pocket.

