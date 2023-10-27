Murder suspect who escaped DC hospital captured after seven weeks on the run

An accused murderer was taken back into custody by police after he escaped while wearing just one shoe and handcuffs clasped to a wrist seven weeks earlier, Washington, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday. Christopher Haynes, 30, complained of ankle pain from a previous injury when he was arrested Sept. 6 in Manassas, Virginia, for allegedly fatally shooting Brent Hayward, 33, Aug. 12, per a department press release.

MINNESOTA GUN OWNER CHARGED AFTER GIRLFRIEND'S SON, 4, FATALLY SHOOTS YOUNGER BROTHER He made an attempt to run, the U.S. Marshals Office told Fox 5, but surrendered once he saw the huge presence surrounding him. Fox News Digital was unable to reach Metropolitan Police for further details, but the department applauded 'members of the community who assisted in providing information' that led police to his location.

Read more:

FoxNews »

D.C. murder suspect Christopher Haynes nabbed in Maryland after escaping hospital two months agoD.C. police said Thursday they captured a murder suspect who had escaped their custody at George Washington University Hospital and had been on the run for the past seven weeks. Read more ⮕

Escaped DC homicide suspect Christopher Haynes in custody after seven-week manhuntEden Villalovas is a breaking news reporter. Eden graduated from the University of Colorado, Boulder, in May 2022, where she served as the managing editor of the Bold. Read more ⮕

Murder suspect who escaped GWU hospital last month is capturedChristopher Haynes fled after officers did not properly secure him to a gurney in custody. Read more ⮕

The biggest moments from Austin police officer Christopher Taylor’s murder trial so farTaylor is charged in the fatal shooting of Mike Ramos in 2020. Ramos' character, the police department's training protocols and officers' communication issues were at the center of this week's arguments. Read more ⮕

Chief medical examiner testifies on Day 4 of Christopher Taylor murder trialDay four of testimony in the Christopher Taylor murder trial has wrapped up. Read more ⮕

| 3 police officers testify in Day 3 of Christopher Taylor murder trialDay three of testimony in the Christopher Taylor murder trial has wrapped up. Read more ⮕