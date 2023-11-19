Dallas Committee Votes Against Renaming Jim Miller Road

The City Plan Commission's subdivision review committee unanimously voted against renaming Jim Miller Road to Santos Rodriguez Road. The proposal will now move on to the City Plan Commission for consideration.





🏆 666. dallasnews » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Exclusive — Rep. Jim Banks: Kay Granger Should Lose Appropriations Gavel for Blocking Jim JordanSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 666. / 21 Read more »

The Best Places to Work in Dallas-Fort Worth, ranked by Dallas Business JournalSome U.S. senators have asked the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate computerized rent recommenders, alleging that they “fix rents.'

Source: wfaa - 🏆 666. / 21 Read more »

Dallas weather: Flash Flood Warning in Dallas County on Saturday morningA Flash Flood Warning in Dallas County has been extended to 11 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 666. / 21 Read more »

Jim Bennett: Back Challlengers to Republicans Who Opposed Jim Jordan to Please DonorsSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 666. / 21 Read more »

Jim Bennett: Back Challengers to Republicans Who Opposed Jim Jordan to Please DonorsSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 666. / 21 Read more »

Technical Nightmares: Hacks and IT Problems Continue to Plague Dallas and Dallas CountyHackers behind another cyber attack in Dallas say they'll release private data if they aren't paid soon. It's just the latest Dallas area IT nightmare.

Source: dallas_observer - 🏆 666. / 21 Read more »