Dakota Fanning Stuns in Ethereal White Gown at Ripley Premiere

We love a fashion glow-up. While Dakota Fanning has been a familiar face for quite some time, appearing in I Am Sam at the age of just seven, her younger sister Elle has arguably been a more influential dresser on the red carpet, particularly due to her love of vintage. However, Dakota is poised to change that perception with her latest ensemble, straight off the haute couture runway.

Stepping out at the Los Angeles premiere of her new Netflix TV series Ripley, alongside costar Andrew Scott, the actor demanded attention with an angelic sartorial moment. She wore an ethereal white asymmetrical organza gown adorned with cascading layers that gracefully trailed the floor—a gorgeous creation plucked from Fendi’s haute couture spring-summer 2024 collection. Enhancing the look, she accessorized with gold and pearl jewelry pieces from Irene Neuwirth, complemented by a classic pair of white pump

Dakota Fanning Ripley Premiere White Gown Fendi Haute Couture

