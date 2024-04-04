Dakota Fanning Stuns in White Gown at Ripley Premiere

Dakota Fanning looked ethereal at the Ripley premiere in Los Angeles. The 30-year-old actress graced the Wednesday, April 3, red carpet in a delicate white gown by Fendi . The dress debuted on the spring/summer couture runway and features an invisible bodice underneath an asymmetrical one-shoulder design that falls into billowing tier fabric. The pleats glided in different directions as Fanning graced the step-and-repeat and took photos.

Fanning — who was styled by Samantha McMille — let the dress be the focal point of her look, opting for minimal jewelry. She donned soft glam, including rosy cheeks, and she wore her bright blonde hair straight and parted down the middle. Ripley is a remake of The Talented Mr. Ripley, which premiered in 1999 and starred Matt Damon (Tom Ripley), Jude Law (Dickie Greenleaf) and Gwyneth Paltrow (Marge Sherwood

Dakota Fanning Ripley Premiere White Gown Fendi Red Carpet Ethereal Remake The Talented Mr. Ripley

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



usweekly / 🏆 390. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Andrew Scott and Dakota Fanning say their 'Ripley' characters aren't rivals, 'they're frenemies'The stars of Netflix's 'Ripley,' an adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's novel, talk about why we can't get enough of con artists, how they've been duped and all those stairs in the show.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Dakota Fanning on Stepping Into Gwyneth Paltrow’s Shoes for Netflix’s Darker, Thornier ‘Ripley’“Marge has some ulterior motives,” the actor says of her character in the icy new retelling of “The Talented Mr Ripley.”

Source: voguemagazine - 🏆 715. / 51 Read more »

Ripley Interview: Dakota Fanning on Having ‘Anti-Chemistry’ With Andrew ScottComingSoon Editor-in-Chief Tyler Treese spoke with Ripley star Dakota Fanning about the Netflix adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's novel.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

Dakota Fanning and Andrew Scott Gush Over Their Friendship and Playing Frenemies in 'Ripley' (Exclusive)The series premieres on Netflix on April 4.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

‘Ripley’ Review: Andrew Scott and Dakota Fanning in Netflix’s Moody Fresh Take on Patricia HighsmithSteven Zaillian wrote and directed the eight-episode adaptation, an Italian-set, black-and-white thriller about the eponymous grifter-turned-sociopath.

Source: THR - 🏆 411. / 53 Read more »

Andrew Scott Says 'Ripley' Is Vastly Different Than 'Talented Mr. Ripley' (Exclusive)The 'Fleabag' star shares how his new Netflix drama differs from Matt Damon's 1999 film, 'The Talented Mr. Ripley.'

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »