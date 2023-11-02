Court orders Santos to halt Barossa pipeline work after indigenous group's request

Tiwi's traditional owners have commissioned reports from independent experts, confirming, if installed in the current proposed location, the pipeline would damage Sea Country, and areas of cultural significance, according to the EDO website.

Santos, however had said, an independent expert concluded there were no such underwater cultural heritage places, following interviews with around 170 Tiwi people and extensive studies. "The pipelay vessel will hold in Darwin and no pipelay activity linked to the GEP will be undertaken during the interim injunction," Santos said.

The court will sit again on Nov. 13 to determine whether to extend the injunction, it added, with Santos continuing to defend the case.Japan's SoftBank Corp's bond-type shares were listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Thursday in the first such listing in Japan, raising a total of 120 billion yen ($799 million) on strong retail and institutional investor demand.

United States Headlines Read more: REUTERS »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BREITBARTNEWS: Democrats Continue ‘Reverse Court-Packing’ Supreme Court, Illegally Target Leonard Leo, Justices Thomas and AlitoSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews | Read more ⮕

LADAILYNEWS: LA Superior Court officials unveil website for soon-to-come CARE CourtJudge Samantha P. Jessner says CARE Court may give vulnerable individuals the care they need and deserve.

Source: ladailynews | Read more ⮕

AP: German court issues penalty order against Zverev over allegation he caused bodily harm to a womanA German court has issued a penalty order against tennis player Alexander Zverev over allegations he caused bodily harm to a woman. A statement from the courts service issued Tuesday said a court in Berlin issued the order on Oct. 2 and that it includes a requirement for Zverev to pay fines amounting to 450,000 euros.

Source: AP | Read more ⮕

NYPOST: House Ethics panel says next move against George Santos coming by Nov. 17New York Republicans introduce resolution to expel George Santos

Source: nypost | Read more ⮕

DCEXAMINER: House Ethics Committee gives update on Santos investigation ahead of expulsion voteCami Mondeaux is a congressional reporter. She started with the Washington Examiner as a copy editor, later joining the breaking news team and eventually settling on the Congress beat. A Utah native, Cami graduated from Westminster College in Salt Lake City in 2021 and covered state government as a breaking news reporter for KSL News Radio.

Source: dcexaminer | Read more ⮕

AXIOS: House Ethics panel eyes Nov. 17 deadline for Santos probeOne Republican said the Santos expulsion measure will 'likely fail.'

Source: axios | Read more ⮕