George Santos Again Escapes House Expulsion Ahead Of Ethics Verdict

“I’m not claiming a victory. I’m just saying that this is a victory for the process. Due process won today, not George Santos.” Santos has argued that getting rid of him while his case is still in the courts is wrong and would set a new, lower precedent for expulsion.Historically, three of the five representatives expelled from the House were booted for disloyalty to the Union during the Civil War, while the other two were convicted of crimes before they were expelled.

Santos has been the subject of two previous ouster attempts, but those were led by Democrats who cited admitted falsehoods he’d told while campaigning to represent New York’s 3rd Congressional District. Instead, Santos’ fellow Empire State Republicans took the reins on this effort.said that they would announce their “next course of action” on or before Nov.

Ethics Chair Michael Guest (R-Miss.) and the committee’s ranking member, Rep. Susan Wild (D-Pa.), said the panel’s investigative subcommittee had contacted about 40 witnesses, reviewed more than 170,000 pages of documents, and authorized 37 subpoenas as part of its probe, running concurrently with the federal criminal investigation.

The two previous efforts to expel Santos from the House were derailed by being referred to the Ethics Committee before coming to a vote. In addition to the identity theft accusations, Santos faces charges relating to money laundering, wire fraud and lying on federal financial disclosures. Santos has pleaded not guilty to the charges.Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-N.Y.), who filed the expulsion resolution and has spearheaded the New York Republicans’ effort, told reporters he would continue to drum up support for getting rid of Santos while waiting on Ethics.

