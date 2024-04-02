Counterculture figure John Sinclair, immortalized in John Lennon song, dies at 82

John Sinclair, a poet, music producer and counterculture figure whose lengthy prison sentence after a series of small-time pot busts inspired a John Lennon song and a star-studded 1971 concert to free him, has died. He was 82. Sinclair died Tuesday morning at Detroit Receiving Hospital of congestive heart failure following an illness, his publicist Matt Lee said.

Sinclair drew a 9 1/2-to-10-year prison sentence in 1969 from Detroit Recorder's Court Judge Robert Colombo for giving two joints to undercover officers. He served 29 months but was released a few days after Lennon, Stevie Wonder, Bob Seger and others performed in front of 15,000 attendees at the University of Michigan's Crisler Arena. 'They gave him 10 for two/What else can Judge Colombo do/We gotta set him free,' Lennon sang in 'John Sinclair,' a song the ex-Beatle wrote that immortalized its subject. Lennon and his wife, Yoko Ono, performed at the De

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KPIXtv / 🏆 443. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Muere John Sinclair, activista de la marihuana inmortalizado en canción de John LennonJohn Sinclair, poeta, productor musical y figura de la contracultura cuya larga sentencia de prisión por delitos relacionados con marihuana inspiró una canción de John Lennon y un concierto repleto de estrellas en 1971 para liberarlo, falleció.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

John Sinclair, a marijuana activist who was immortalized in a John Lennon song, dies at 82ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — John Sinclair, a poet, music producer and counterculture figure whose lengthy prison sentence after a series of small-time pot

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

Counterculture Figure John Sinclair Dies at 82John Sinclair, a poet, music producer and counterculture figure, has died at the age of 82. Sinclair gained attention after receiving a lengthy prison sentence for small-time pot busts, which inspired a John Lennon song and a 1971 concert to free him. He served 29 months before being released. Lennon's song 'John Sinclair' immortalized him.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

John Sinclair, Poet, MC5 Manager, and Activist, Dead at 82John Sinclair — the counterculture icon, poet, and political activist who advocated for cannabis, and MC5 manager — died on Tuesday at the age of 82.

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »

John Sinclair, poet, writer, activist and original manager of rock band, dies at 82John Sinclair, a poet, writer, activist, and the original manager of a rock band, has passed away at the age of 82. Known for his existential approach to life and his various artistic endeavors, Sinclair was beloved as a raconteur and an iconoclastic personality.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

John Sinclair, Detroit poet and marijuana activist, dead at 82Sinclair died Tuesday morning at Detroit Receiving Hospital of congestive heart failure following an illness, his publicist Matt Lee said.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »