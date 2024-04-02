Counterculture Figure John Sinclair Dies at 82

John Sinclair, a poet, music producer and counterculture figure, has died at the age of 82. Sinclair gained attention after receiving a lengthy prison sentence for small-time pot busts, which inspired a John Lennon song and a 1971 concert to free him.

He served 29 months before being released. Lennon's song 'John Sinclair' immortalized him.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

John Sinclair, a marijuana activist who was immortalized in a John Lennon song, dies at 82ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — John Sinclair, a poet, music producer and counterculture figure whose lengthy prison sentence after a series of small-time pot

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

John Sinclair, Poet, MC5 Manager, and Activist, Dead at 82John Sinclair — the counterculture icon, poet, and political activist who advocated for cannabis, and MC5 manager — died on Tuesday at the age of 82.

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »

John Sinclair, poet, writer, activist and original manager of rock band, dies at 82John Sinclair, a poet, writer, activist, and the original manager of a rock band, has passed away at the age of 82. Known for his existential approach to life and his various artistic endeavors, Sinclair was beloved as a raconteur and an iconoclastic personality.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

John Sinclair, Detroit poet and marijuana activist, dead at 82Sinclair died Tuesday morning at Detroit Receiving Hospital of congestive heart failure following an illness, his publicist Matt Lee said.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

John Lennon Said Beatles' Photo Shoot with Muhammad Ali Was a MistakeJohn Lennon pulled no punches about how much he detested the Beatles' 1964 knockout photo shoot with Muhammad Ali ... that's according to the guy who snapped those iconic images.

Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »

Beatles' John Lennon resented Muhammad Ali after knockout shoot: 'It was a mistake'Harry Benson photographed John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney and George Harrison getting punched by Muhammad Ali known as 'The Greatest.'

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »