Controversial Film 'Civil War' Premieres at SXSW Festival

“ Civil War ” is a purpose-built powder keg of controversial talking points and hot-button ideas. In the near-future world depicted in the film, California and Texas align to take up arms against a fascist, corrupt third-term president who has disbanded the FBI and turned the military against U.S. civilians.
The movie joins other evocative dystopian portraits by Alex Garland, whose previous work as writer-director includes “Ex Machina” and “Annihilation,” as well as the screenplays to '28 Days Later,' 'Never Let Me Go' and 'Dredd.' Garland's latest is also a tender, emotionally complex look at legacy and what we leave behind, driven by the performances of Kirsten Dunst and Cailee Spaeny as two photojournalists, a veteran and a novice, trying to process all that they see in a climate that has become deeply skeptical of the press. “Civil War” had its world premiere at the South by Southwest Film and TV Festival last month in Austin, Texas, just a few blocks from the state Capitol buildin
Civil War Film Controversy Dystopian Alex Garland Premiere SXSW Festival Corruption Legacy Press Kirsten Dunst Cailee Spaeny Photojournalists
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »
Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »
Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: AustinChronicle - 🏆 593. / 51 Read more »