New York City Council Urges Restoration of Funding for Program Assisting Homeless Students

New York City Council to urge the Adams administration to restore funding for a two-year-old program that helps thousands of students living in shelters navigate the school system . The push for more funding comes as 40,800 students spent time in homeless shelters in the last school year — a nearly 40% jump from the previous year.
