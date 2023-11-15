Connecticut Takes Different Approach to Diabetes Drug Coverage

Connecticut’s state employee health plan was on course to spend $30 million this year on a class of diabetes drugs that is exploding in popularity for weight loss. Instead of scrapping coverage of the drugs like some other large employers have, the state is trying something different and, if successful, could offer a road map for organizations — public and private — which see their finances hamstrung by the costly yet effective treatment.
Since July, state health plan members seeking drugs like Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Wegovy for weight loss must first take part in a clinical lifestyle management program called Flyte, which offers online tools for weight management. Participants can meet with providers and receive personalized care plans
United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: bleedingcool | Read more »
Source: nypost | Read more »
Source: Forbes | Read more »
NEWSMAX: Connecticut town to launch After School Satan ClubOne Connecticut town is marking the beginning of December with the launch of an After School Satan Club, according to The Satanic Temple. The club, announced by The Satanic Temple, will launch on Dec. 1 at the Lebanon Elementary School in Lebanon, Connecticut . Despite its name, the club does not worship the devil and aims to support children to think for themselves.
Source: NEWSMAX | Read more »
Source: hackernoon | Read more »
Source: Reuters | Read more »