Connecticut Takes Different Approach to Diabetes Drug Coverage

Connecticut’s state employee health plan was on course to spend $30 million this year on a class of diabetes drugs that is exploding in popularity for weight loss. Instead of scrapping coverage of the drugs like some other large employers have, the state is trying something different and, if successful, could offer a road map for organizations — public and private — which see their finances hamstrung by the costly yet effective treatment.

Since July, state health plan members seeking drugs like Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Wegovy for weight loss must first take part in a clinical lifestyle management program called Flyte, which offers online tools for weight management. Participants can meet with providers and receive personalized care plans

United States Headlines Read more: POLİTİCO »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BLEEDİNGCOOL: Invincible Season 2 Episode 3 Takes a 'Family-Friendly' ApproachPrime Video's animated adaptation of Invincible takes a different approach in promoting itself, claiming to be the most family-friendly cartoon. The episode trailer shows a mother-son moment, but hints at unexpected twists.

Source: bleedingcool | Read more »

NYPOST: Yankees' New Hitting Coach Takes Individualized ApproachJames Rowson, the Yankees' new hitting coach, discusses his approach to coaching and emphasizes the importance of understanding each player's individual strengths.

Source: nypost | Read more »

FORBES: Subway Co-founder's Widow Donates $40 Million to University of ConnecticutElisabeth DeLuca has already doled out $250 million of her fortune toward conservation and education and earmarked another $600 million to charitable foundations. With billions in cash expected from Subway’s sale, she appears poised to give away much more.

Source: Forbes | Read more »

NEWSMAX: Connecticut town to launch After School Satan ClubOne Connecticut town is marking the beginning of December with the launch of an After School Satan Club, according to The Satanic Temple. The club, announced by The Satanic Temple, will launch on Dec. 1 at the Lebanon Elementary School in Lebanon, Connecticut . Despite its name, the club does not worship the devil and aims to support children to think for themselves.

Source: NEWSMAX | Read more »

HACKERNOON: How To Approach Tags Dynamically In Playwright TestsIn this brief story, I want to share with you my approach to dynamically tagging Playwright tests.

Source: hackernoon | Read more »

REUTERS: Biden Calls for Protection of Gaza Hospitals as Israeli Tanks ApproachUS President Joe Biden said hospitals in the Gaza Strip must be protected and he hoped for ‘less intrusive’ action by Israel, as Israeli tanks advanced to the gates of the besieged enclave's main hospital

Source: Reuters | Read more »