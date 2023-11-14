President Biden to Meet President Xi Jinping on Sidelines of APEC Summit

President Joe Biden will meet President Xi Jinping of China just outside of San Francisco on Wednesday. The much-anticipated meeting comes on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. The nature of the Chinese Communist system and Xi's escalating paranoia mean that leader-to-leader exchanges are of crucial value. Biden's priority should be to disabuse Xi of his misconceptions about U.S. policy. Yes, the United States and China have major disagreements on certain topics.

Yes, they have fundamentally divergent aspirations for the future of global political order. But it would be foolish to stumble into economic, political, and military conflicts where fragile balances might otherwise be found. In turn, here are four key points Biden should make to Xi. BIDEN-XI MEETING HAS REPERCUSSIONS AT HOME AHEAD OF ELECTION: 'THE US HAS ENOUGH ON ITS PLATE' 1.) Technology restrictions do not seek a diminished China, only China's diminished means of hurting America China has been infuriated and alarmed by U.S

