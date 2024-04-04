Conjoined Twin Abby Hensel Marries Josh Bowling, Brittany Not Listed as Witness

When Abby Hensel married Josh Bowling in 2021, her conjoined twin , Brittany Hensel , was not listed as a witness. The couple’s marriage certificate named Abby and Brittany’s sister, Morgan Hensel, as one witness. The document also revealed the wedding date and location, as well as the reverend who officiated the ceremony. Abby changed her last name to Bowling. Photos and videos of the wedding were shared on social media , with one clip of the couple's first dance going viral.

Abby and Brittany responded to online criticisms via TikTok

