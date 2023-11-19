City of Midland Challenges Oil Industry Disposal Wells

Attorneys for the city of Midland, Texas, are challenging applications by Pilot Water Solutions to inject oil and gas wastewater near the T-Bar Ranch, which supplies 30% of the city's drinking water. The city is concerned that the disposal wells could contaminate their long-term water supply. The case will be heard by a Railroad Commission administrative judge in January.





🏆 381. TexasTribune » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

City of Midland Challenges Drilling Permits to Protect Water SupplyAttorneys for the city of Midland, Texas have requested permission to challenge drilling permits issued to Pilot Water Solutions. The city is concerned that the company's disposal wells could threaten their drinking water supply. The Railroad Commission of Texas has granted Midland standing to challenge the permits, and the case will be heard in January.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 381. / 23,4375 Read more »

Lawsuit challenges legitimacy of Utah oil and gas leases issued under 'rushed' Trump policyThe energy policies of former President Donald Trump are being scrutinized in a recent lawsuit that claims some oil and gas leases issued in Utah during the administration's term bypassed environmental review and are unlawful.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 381. / 23,4375 Read more »

Texas city challenges drilling permits over water supply concernsAttorneys for the city of Midland, Texas, have been granted permission to challenge drilling permits due to concerns over the potential impact on the city's water supply. The city is contesting applications by Pilot Water Solutions to inject oil and gas wastewater near a major water source. The case will be heard in January.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 381. / 23,4375 Read more »

San Jose mayor sees opportunities and challenges for Bay Area’s largest citySan Jose’s mayor on Saturday sketched out a grassroots approach for the Bay Area’s largest city to improve safety, address homelessness, create a cleaner community and improve its econo…

Source: mercnews - 🏆 381. / 23,4375 Read more »

Keith Lee, TikTok’s popular food critic, exposes one big city’s 'unique' restaurant challengesDaysia Tolentino is a culture and trends reporter for NBC News.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 381. / 23,4375 Read more »

Oil giant Chevron buys rival Hess for $53 billion as oil prices surgeChevron-Hess deal comes less than two weeks after Exxon Mobil said that it would acquire Pioneer Natural Resources.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 381. / 23,4375 Read more »